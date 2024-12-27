Azerbaijani president approves 2025 minimum living wage

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed into law the "Minimum Living Wage in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Year 2025."

The new law establishes the minimum living wage across the country at 285 manat ($167.6), News.Az reports.Specific categories are allocated different amounts: for the working population, it is set at 305 manat ($179.4); for pensioners, 232 manat ($136.4); and for children, 246 manat ($144.7).This law will take effect on January 1, 2025.

