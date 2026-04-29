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Love
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Astrological forecasts for Aries on April 29 2026 suggest that emotional awareness and measured responses will play a decisive role throughout the day. According to daily horoscope insights, planetary movements may heighten sensitivity in interactions, making communication more intense than usual.29 Apr 2026-11:00
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The long-awaited release date for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romantic drama, "Love & War," has officially been set for January 21, 2027.17 Apr 2026-16:10
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Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Lovers on April 15, known as Kozy Korpesh – Bayan Sulu Day, in honor of one of the country’s most iconic love epics.15 Apr 2026-13:45
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Carl Carlton, the acclaimed R&B and funk singer best known for the enduring hits “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” has died at the age of 72.15 Dec 2025-09:09
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Austria’s capital Vienna has been chosen as the host city for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place in May 2026. The announcement comes from Host Broadcaster ORF and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).20 Aug 2025-11:05
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