Carl Carlton, ‘Everlasting Love’ singer, dies aged 72

Carl Carlton, the acclaimed R&B and funk singer best known for the enduring hits “Everlasting Love” and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” has died at the age of 72.

The Detroit-born artist passed away on December 14, 2025, following years of health struggles, including a stroke he suffered in 2019, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Carlton enjoyed a music career that spanned several decades and left a significant mark on soul and funk music. His signature style combined uplifting soul melodies with infectious, dance-driven funk rhythms, helping him stand out during the 1970s and 1980s.

Following news of his death, fans and fellow musicians alike have expressed their grief, remembering Carlton as an artist whose songs continue to resonate. His music remains a staple on dance floors and in movie soundtracks, ensuring that his influence and legacy will live on for generations to come.

Carlton’s version of “Everlasting Love” hit big in 1974, climbing to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Originally sung by Robert Knight, Carlton’s take gave the song new life with its soaring vocals and rich instrumentation. It also reached No. 11 on the Billboard R&B chart and became a go-to anthem for love-themed compilations.

The song has remained popular through the years, featured in countless films, TV shows, and commercials. Its mix of pop, soul, and emotion perfectly showcased Carlton’s vocal range and versatility.

