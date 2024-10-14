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Machines
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Microsoft says its new quantum chip is vastly more reliable than its previous version, paving the way for a quantum computer solving commercially useful problems within three years.03 Jun 2026-03:39
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As the conflict in Ukraine continues to evolve, a new and silent force is taking up positions on the battlefield: autonomous and semi-autonomous robots.20 Apr 2026-14:28
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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), one of the largest technology employers in the U.S., plans to invest $150 billion over the next five years to boost the economy and strengthen its position as a global leader in computing, according to a media release.28 Apr 2025-21:57
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Houston-based Intuitive Machines is preparing for its second Moon landing attempt after making history last year as the first private company to successfully place a robot on the lunar surface.26 Feb 2025-09:00
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Ready for a robot to take on those menial tasks—and much more?14 Oct 2024-17:12
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