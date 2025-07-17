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Maritime Authority
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Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) has said that all navigation through the designated waters of the Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with the body, warning that any passage without authorisation will be considered illegal.18 May 2026-17:52
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Iran’s authority overseeing the Strait of Hormuz has launched an official account on the social media platform X, as it moves to expand its communications and management of the key shipping route.18 May 2026-17:19
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The Iranian-flagged container ship Nora has been detained by Danish authorities.19 Feb 2026-21:52
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Portugal’s southern Algarve region has experienced a “marine heatwave”, with sea surface temperatures hitting record highs of 25.1°C between June 28 and July 9, according to the Portuguese Maritime Authority.17 Jul 2025-17:42
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