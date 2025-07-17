Portugal’s Algarve sees record sea temperatures amid ‘marine heatwave’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portugal’s southern Algarve region has experienced a “marine heatwave”, with sea surface temperatures hitting record highs of 25.1°C between June 28 and July 9, according to the Portuguese Maritime Authority.

The data, collected by a buoy near Faro’s beaches as part of the Hydrographic Institute’s MONIZEE monitoring network, shows temperatures were over 5°C above the 20-year seasonal average, making this event an extreme marine heatwave, officials said in a statement on the Portuguese Navy’s website, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A marine heatwave occurs when daily sea temperatures exceed the 90th percentile of historical averages for at least five consecutive days.

“The recent rise far surpassed that threshold,” the statement added.

The Algarve’s long-term average for late June and early July is significantly cooler, based on records from 2004 to 2024.

Since the peak, sea temperatures have returned to normal, now ranging between 18°C and 20°C, the authority confirmed.

Experts warn that marine heatwaves disrupt marine ecosystems, affecting fish populations, tourism, and coastal economies. The phenomenon coincides with broader climate-driven temperature anomalies and heatwaves across southern Europe this summer.

