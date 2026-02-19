Denmark detains Iranian-flagged container ship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian-flagged container ship Nora has been detained by Danish authorities.

The vessel is currently anchored east of Albaek in the northernmost part of Jutland, News.az reports.

"The Danish Maritime Authority reports that the vessel has been detained due to incorrect registration," the agency said.

According to TV2, the vessel changed its name from Cerus several months ago. American authorities suspect the vessel is part of a "shadow fleet" allegedly used to transport Iranian and Russian oil.

The Danish Maritime Authority told TV2 that the vessel will be detained until Iran confirms to the agency that the container ship is registered and certified.

News.Az