Ireland condemns Israeli strikes in Gaza, urges respect for ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has strongly condemned Israel’s renewed airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which violated a ceasefire agreement with Hamas and left more than 100 people dead, including 46 children, according to Palestinian officials.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) late Wednesday, Martin called the loss of innocent lives “absolutely appalling” and urged all parties to honour the ceasefire and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He stressed the importance of respecting international law and fulfilling commitments made under the truce.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israel’s latest attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, bringing the total number of deaths since the Oct. 10 ceasefire to 211. Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed more than 68,600 people and injured over 170,600, the ministry reported.

News.Az