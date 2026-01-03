Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin to visit China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin will visit China starting Sunday, marking the first trip by an Irish Taoiseach to the country since 2012, as Beijing moves to strengthen ties with individual European Union member states.

According to China’s foreign ministry, Martin’s visit will run until Thursday. During his stay in Beijing, he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, along with other senior officials, before traveling to Shanghai, China’s financial and commercial hub, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“China is willing to take this visit as an opportunity to enhance political mutual trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Ireland,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The visit comes at a time when China is seeking to shore up relations with European countries amid broader geopolitical tensions and trade frictions involving the EU.

Martin’s trip will overlap with a visit by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who is also expected to meet Xi Jinping to discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

