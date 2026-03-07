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Middle East Operations
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The ongoing military confrontation between the United States and Iran is raising serious questions about financial sustainability and weapons stockpiles, as Washington intensifies operations under what the Pentagon has named “Operation Epic Fury”.12 Apr 2026-20:43
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Editor’s note: Dr Afshar Soleymani is a former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, as well as an analyst and researcher in political and international relations. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.06 Apr 2026-09:20
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The Middle East is once again entering a phase of dangerous military uncertainty, where a single vessel can alter both the operational balance and the psychology of the conflict. The arrival of the USS Tripoli in the region has already raised a series of questions: is this a show of force, preparation for targeted operations, or a sign of a broader escalation strategy by Washington?31 Mar 2026-12:46
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Qatar Airways has announced plans to operate a limited number of flights to Doha on March 8 after receiving temporary authorisation to use a safe air corridor, despite the continued suspension of its regular flight operations.07 Mar 2026-13:55
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