Qatar Airways to operate limited flights to Doha: List of cities

In an update on X, the airline said scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, News.Az reports.

Qatar Airways said services will fully resume only after the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the safe reopening of the country’s airspace. The carrier added that a further operational update will be provided on March 8 at 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).

Following the temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Airways intends to operate flights to Hamad International Airport from several major cities, including London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), Frankfurt (FRA) and Bangkok (BKK).

The airline emphasised that these flights are only available for passengers whose final destination is Doha. Tickets can be booked through the Qatar Airways website, mobile application or via travel agents.

Qatar Airways also clarified that the flights do not represent a full resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Passengers have been urged not to travel to the airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket for travel.

The airline said the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority during the current disruption, apologising for the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond its control and thanking customers for their patience and understanding.