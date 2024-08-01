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Military Bloc
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Leaders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) have agreed to deepen cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, trade and connectivity, presenting their alliance as an emerging centre of regional economic and technological coordination rather than a military bloc.18 May 2026-13:19
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Editor's note: Mars Sariyev is a Kyrgyz political scientist and regional security expert. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.11 Dec 2024-08:52
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