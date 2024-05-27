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Mokhber
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Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser and aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has dismissed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington would never be capable of reopening the strategic waterway.11 May 2026-15:30
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The newly-elected Iranian lawmakers held the first session of the 12th Parliament after victory of the Islamic Revolution on Monday, May 27, News.Az reports citing Mehr News Agency.27 May 2024-13:49
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