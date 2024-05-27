New Iranian Parliament inaugurated

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly-elected Iranian lawmakers held the first session of the 12th Parliament after victory of the Islamic Revolution on Monday, May 27, News.Az reports citing Mehr News Agency.

The first meeting of the new Parliament kicked off on Monday morning with high-ranking officials, including acting president Mohammad Mokhber, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, senior military commanders, and the foreign ambassadors to Tehran in attendance.The oldest lawmakers have formed a transitional presiding board that is tasked with supervising the inauguration ceremony and electing an official presiding board.Alaeddin Boroujerdi, representing the people of Lar, has been elected as the transitional speaker of the Parliament as the oldest MP.

News.Az