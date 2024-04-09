Pakistani PM makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Islamic Republic of Pakistan made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 9.

Pakistan's Prime Minister congratulated the head of state on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani President expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations, and in return, congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of the holiday, conveying his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

President Ilham Aliyev once again congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his re-election as Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and wished him success in his tenure.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also extended his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, wishing him success in his presidential duties.

The President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to develop successfully, exchanging views on the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az