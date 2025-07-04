Pakistan's Lahore named ECO's Ecotourism Capital for 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lahore, Pakistan has been officially designated the Ecotourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for the year 2027.

The announcement was made by Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his address at the 17th ECO Summit, currently being held in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

This recognition highlights Lahore’s growing role in promoting sustainable tourism and environmental conservation within the ECO region.

