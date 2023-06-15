Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations are the relations between the brothers - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have relations, which are the relations between the brothers,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijani leader said that contacts with the Prime Minister of Pakistan have a regular character, adding there were two meetings last year on the sidelines of the international events.

“I’m grateful to Prime Minister that he accepted my invitation and pays an official visit to our country,” the head of state added.

News.Az