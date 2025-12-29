Former rapper and Kathmandu Mayor Balen to run for Nepal PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nepal’s political landscape is set for a major shake-up after Kathmandu Mayor and former rapper Balendra Shah announced plans to run for prime minister in the upcoming March parliamentary elections, following months of youth-led protests against corruption.

Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, has formed an alliance with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), a rising political force led by former television host Rabi Lamichhane, party officials said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the agreement, Balen, 35, will be the prime ministerial candidate if the RSP wins the March 5 elections, while Lamichhane, 48, will continue as party leader.

The alliance comes in the wake of “Gen Z”–led protests in September, which erupted over widespread corruption and political stagnation. The demonstrations resulted in the deaths of 77 people and eventually led to the resignation of then–Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Both Balen and Lamichhane have pledged to address the demands raised by young protesters, many of whom accuse Nepal’s long-dominant parties of failing to deliver reforms.

“This is a very smart and strategic move by the RSP to bring Balen and his young supporters into its fold,” said political analyst Bipin Adhikari.

“Traditional political parties are in pain for fear of losing their young voters,” he added.

Nepal’s Election Commission says nearly 19 million of the country’s 30 million people are eligible to vote, with around one million new voters — mostly young people — added after the protests.

Balen emerged as a symbolic figure during the demonstrations and was widely seen as an informal leader of the youth movement. He also played a role in forming the interim government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, which is overseeing the elections.

However, critics say Balen maintained a low public profile during the protests, mostly communicating through social media rather than appearing at rallies.

Nepal has largely been governed by a power-sharing arrangement between the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) and the Nepali Congress for over three decades. Analysts say the Balen–RSP alliance poses the most serious challenge yet to this political order.

Lamichhane, who founded the RSP ahead of the 2022 elections, gained popularity through his anti-corruption campaigns as a TV host. He is currently out on bail in a case involving alleged misuse of cooperative funds — charges he denies.

Leaders of traditional parties have downplayed the impact of the new alliance.

Prakash Sharan Mahat, spokesperson for the Nepali Congress, described both leaders as controversial.

“I don’t think there will be any upheaval due to their alliance,” Mahat told Reuters. “People will still choose the old and experienced parties.”

News.Az