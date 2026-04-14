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Teen killed, two injured in Long Island park shooting
16 Apr 2026-08:34
King Charles III to address US Congress during historic state visit
15 Apr 2026-16:54
Ex-UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt arrested on domestic violence charge
15 Apr 2026-13:34
Cyclone Maila death toll rises to 23 in Papua New Guinea
15 Apr 2026-12:59
China considers curbs on solar tech exports to US
15 Apr 2026-12:08
Dodgers rally late to hand Mets seventh straight loss
15 Apr 2026-09:34
4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Central West NSW, Australia
14 Apr 2026-16:30
Woman dies on Qantas flight from New York to Auckland
14 Apr 2026-15:14
Three South London men jailed for the horrific rape of a 14-year-old girl
14 Apr 2026-14:55
Wallaroos players seek shelter as a massive storm hits their Kansas City hotel
14 Apr 2026-13:35
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Singapore’s Punggol Digital District redefines smart city model
Azerbaijan, Russia sign protocol on economic cooperation in Zangilan -
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