Delegation from Azerbaijan’s ruling party visits Northern Cyprus

A delegation of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) at the invitation of the National Unity Party (UBP) to participate in events marking the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation.

The delegation included Musa Guliyev, Member of the YAP Board and member of the Milli Majlis; Zakiyya Musayeva, Head of the Gender Policy and Youth Affairs Department of the YAP Central Office; and Taleh Hasanzade, Senior Advisor at the International Relations and Humanitarian Affairs Department of the YAP Central Office, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with several high-ranking TRNC officials, including President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, and Speaker of the Assembly Ziya Öztürkler.

The discussions focused on the historical bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus, the development of relations between the ruling parties of both nations, economic cooperation, and the implementation of joint projects in the fields of culture, education, youth, and tourism. The sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening interparliamentary relations and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

