Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over voicing support for Northern Cyprus during an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at ADA University.

“We are lauding the statement made by the Azerbaijani President. I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for showing strong support to TRNC,” Ersin Tatar noted, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The TRNC President hailed continuing development of Azerbaijan-Northern Cyprus relations, stressing that both countries’ peoples are bond together by common values and unbreakable ties.

President Ersin Tatar also expressed his confidence for further development of relations of brotherhood and cooperation between TRNC and Azerbaijan.

News.Az