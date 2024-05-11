Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Northern Cyprus to hold meeting on interparliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation will embark on a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on 12-16 May to attend a joint meeting of the working groups of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for interparliamentary relations to be held in the city of Nicosia, News.Az reports.

The delegation includes Ahliman Amiraslanov, chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis, Fazil Mustafa, chairman of the Culture Committee, as well as MPs Javanshir Feyziyev, Kamila Aliyeva, Aghalar Valiyev and Vugar Iskandarov.As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani MPs will participate in a joint meeting of the working groups on interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan-Türkiye, Azerbaijan-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Türkiye-Northern Turkish Republic of Cyprus.

News.Az