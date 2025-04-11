Northern Cyprus president to visit Azerbaijan this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said he plans to visit Azerbaijan this year.

Speaking to journalists as part of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, the Northern Cyprus president said his visit to Azerbaijan is expected to take place in early September, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Ersin Tatar said that during today’s meeting in Antalya, President Ilham Aliyev invited him to visit Azerbaijan.

