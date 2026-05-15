David Letterman returns to The Late Show for Colbert’s final week

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Former David Letterman is set to return to the Ed Sullivan Theater as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 14, just days before the show’s scheduled finale on May 21.



Letterman, who launched the modern version of “The Late Show” and hosted it until 2015, will headline one of the final episodes of the long-running CBS late-night program. His appearance comes during a farewell stretch that has already featured several major guests, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, News.Az reports, citing Harian Basis.

The May 14 episode will also include a musical performance by The Strokes as anticipation builds around the final week of Stephen Colbert’s run as host.

CBS has already confirmed that the 11:35 p.m. ET time slot will transition to Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen later this month following the conclusion of Colbert’s show.

Speculation continues over who may appear during the final episodes, with fans closely watching for surprise guests and farewell moments tied to the show’s legacy. Colbert has previously spoken about wanting to host figures connected to his personal interests and faith, including hopes of interviewing the Pope.

The final episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is scheduled to air on May 21 on CBS, with segments and full episodes later available on Paramount+.

News.Az