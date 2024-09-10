The world watches Russia's largest naval exercises in 30 years
On September 10, the active phase of the strategic command-and-staff exercises "Ocean-2024" began, marking the largest drills of the past three decades . Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this, highlighting that the exercises span multiple maritime areas, including the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas.
According to the presiden t, the main goal of the exercises is to test the combat readiness of the command structures, units, and formations of the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces. During the drills, some of the most complex tasks, closely simulating real combat conditions, will be carried out. Particular attention is being given to the use of precision weaponry and other advanced military systems, including those tested during the special military operation.
“This is the largest exercise in 30 years, and for the first time, we are conducting it simultaneously across several maritime zones,” Putin emphasized. The maneuvers involve Russian naval and air forces, as well as Chinese ships and aircraft, underscoring the strengthening of military cooperation between the two nations. The exercises will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, with observers from 15 countries in attendance.
Putin also highlighted the importance of strengthening military ties with allied states amid increasing geopolitical tensions. "Today, as the U.S. attempts to maintain its military-political dominance, using Ukraine as a tool to weaken Russia, such partnerships are more crucial than ever," he stated.
The president also expressed concern over the increased military presence of the U.S. and its allies near Russia's western borders, in the Arctic, and the Asia-Pacific region. He warned that such actions could trigger a new arms race, threatening not only Russia’s security but also that of America’s European and Asian allies.
Putin stressed that Russia must be ready for any scenario, and the Armed Forces must be prepared to reliably protect the country’s sovereignty and national interests, particularly in oceanic and maritime zones. He noted that the Navy plays a key role in defending against potential aggression in all directions.
The exercises will continue until September 16, involving over 400 warships, submarines, and auxiliary vessels, around 120 aircraft and helicopters, and more than 90,000 military personnel. Defense Minister Andrey Belousov reported that the drills will focus on countering threats from oceanic fronts, combating drones and unmanned vessels, defending naval bases, and conducting amphibious and convoy operations, taking into account the experience gained from the special military operation.
High-ranking military officials, including fleet commanders and regional operational commanders, participated in the meeting, reflecting the comprehensive approach to fulfilling the mission’s objectives.
