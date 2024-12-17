Usyk and Fury set for epic heavyweight rematch in Riyadh on Dec. 21

The highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and former champion Tyson Fury will take place on Saturday, December 21, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk seeks to defend his WBA, WBO, WBC and IBO heavyweight titles against Fury after previously defeating Fury via split decision in May to become boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000 and the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the current four-belt era, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Sports. Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Fury (34-1-1) combined for a Fight of the Year contender in their first battle, after which Usyk was forced to vacate his IBF title in order to rematch Fury.Usyk, 37, is currently listed as a -160 betting favorite to defeat Fury, 36, again, while the Englishman is listed as a +125 underdog, per BetMGM sportsbook.The Usyk-Fury 2 fight card begins Saturday at 10 a.m. ET and airs live on DAZN pay-per-view for $39.99.Uncrowned will have live round-by-round coverage of the entire card.Usyk is also an undisputed cruiserweight champion and is the first boxer to become the undisputed champion in both divisions since Evander Holyfield beat Buster Douglas in 1990.Fury has beaten a who's who of heavyweight boxing since first capturing the belts with a victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, including wins over Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.The full Usyk vs. Fury 2 fight card can be found below, as well as the current odds for each bout.- Unified heavyweight titles: Oleksandr Usyk (-160) vs. Tyson Fury (+125)- Super welterweight: Serhii Bohachuk (-800) vs. Ishmael Davis (+500)- Heavyweight: Moses Itauma (-1100) vs. Demsey McKean (+550)- Heavyweight: Johnny Fisher (-2000) vs. Dave Allen (+750)- Junior featherweight: Peter McGrail vs. Rhys Edwards- Featherweight: Isaac Lowe (+150) vs. Lee McGregor (-190)- Light heavyweight: Daniel Lapin (-1000) vs. Dylan Colin (+600)- Heavyweight: Andrii Novytski (-2000) vs. Edgar Ramirez (+1000)- Super featherweight: Mohammad Alakel vs. Joshua Ocampo

