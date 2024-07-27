Azerbaijan keeps training of young soldiers in spotlight

+ ↺ − 16 px

With regard to the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, soldiers newly admitted to the training military units of the Azerbaijan Army are constantly under the care, their adaptation process is treated with sensitivity and special attention is paid to their training.

Under the program, drill and physical training classes, as well as combat training exercises are conducted with conscripts.During the classes, conscripts are taught the relevant requirements of the charter and military legislation, rules of military discipline, as well as the elements of work on drill, physical and fire training.The health and nutrition of new soldiers is also constantly in the spotlight. To provide the personnel with healthy and high-calorie food, all necessary measures are implemented in the soldiers' canteens with full observance of sanitary and hygienic rules.

News.Az