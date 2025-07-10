- News
- Oversight
Tag:
Oversight
-
Azerbaijan is set to introduce tighter oversight and inspection mechanisms for civilian autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under proposed amendments to the Law on Aviation.04 Jun 2026-11:08
-
-
Meta Platforms has agreed to extend its financial commitment to its independent Oversight Board, securing the watchdog's operations through 2028. The funding extension arrives at a turbulent time for social media companies, which are currently facing immense pressure to protect free speech while simultaneously combating a massive wave of AI-generated misinformation.28 May 2026-19:58
-
-
UFO researcher David Wilcock, a prominent figure in the 'disclosure movement', died by suicide at the age of 53 in Boulder County, Colorado.24 Apr 2026-13:20
-
-
Bill Gates is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee in the coming weeks as the committee continues its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.07 Apr 2026-22:05
-
-
On Wednesday, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify about the department's handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein.05 Mar 2026-02:18
-
-
-
-
The US House of Representatives will vote next week on a measure to force the Department of Justice to release all remaining files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday.13 Nov 2025-09:20
-
-
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the longtime physician to former President Joe Biden, declined to testify Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating Biden’s cognitive health during his presidency.10 Jul 2025-17:10
-