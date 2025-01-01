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Parliamentary Assembly
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Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, warned that growing threats in Eurasia, including challenges linked to Afghanistan and ongoing crises in the Middle East, are contributing to rising security risks across Central Asia and the Caucasus.21 Apr 2026-13:15
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The 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has opened in Istanbul, bringing together thousands of lawmakers from around the world for high-level discussions on peace, justice, and global cooperation.15 Apr 2026-14:00
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Azerbaijan has officially transferred its chairmanship of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) to the Kingdom of Bahrain, marking a new phase in inter-parliamentary cooperation within Asia.26 Jan 2026-15:15
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Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among Turkic states.15 Oct 2025-21:44
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A heated brawl broke out in Armenia’s National Assembly on Monday, forcing Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan to suspend the parliamentary session amid rising political tensions.08 Jul 2025-15:50
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The 17th session of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly, chaired by the Head of the Azerbaijan Parliament delegation to the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly, took place on Monday in an online format, with parliamentary delegations from all GUAM Member States participating.03 Mar 2025-20:30
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Editor's note: Teymur Atayev is an Azerbaijani publicist, historian, political scientist, and host of the program "Aspects of Foreign Affairs" on the Azerbaijani CBC TV channel (broadcasts in Russian). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az24 Feb 2025-01:20
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