Baku hosted 70th Bureau and 65th Standing Committee meetings of BSECPA

The meetings of the 70th Bureau and 65th Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSECO) were held in Baku today, News.Az reports citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Speaker of the Milli Majlis and acting chairwoman of the BSECO, Sahiba Gafarova, chaired the meetings. She expressed her belief that the discussions will be constructive and productive, and that the decisions to be made will make a positive contribution to the future activities of the organization.

During the discussions, the agenda of the BSECO General Assembly, as well as the activities of the organization in the past period, issues related to its activities in the next period, and a number of organizational issues were reviewed, and relevant decisions were made.

