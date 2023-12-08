OSCE PA commends Azerbaijan and Armenia’s joint commitment to peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pia Kauma (Finland), and the OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kari Henriksen (Norway), warmly welcome the joint statement issued yesterday by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia as a historic step for lasting peace in the region by demonstrating both nations’ shared commitment to normalizing relations and reaching a peace treaty grounded in principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, News.az reports.

“I commend these decisive steps taken by the leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to build confidence between the two countries. In particular, the release of military servicemen on both sides, driven by the values of humanism and goodwill, sets a positive precedent for future co-operation. I hope that it will serve as an inspiration for further initiatives,” President Kauma said.

News.Az