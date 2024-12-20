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Pce
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Pce
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump ahead of PCE data
20 Feb 2026-11:59
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge up ahead of PCE data
18 Feb 2026-15:10
S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump ahead of PCE inflation data
05 Dec 2025-12:50
Gold pauses after two-day rally ahead of key US inflation data
28 Aug 2025-15:08
Nomura predicts Fed rate cut in September as inflation eases
13 Aug 2025-09:25
PCE index points to easing inflationary pressures; rose 2.1% in April
30 May 2025-17:01
U.S. stock futures dip as court restores Trump tariffs; PCE data due
30 May 2025-16:42
U.S. stocks turn lower with Nvidia earnings, PCE data ahead this week
24 Feb 2025-20:59
US stocks surge after inflation data shows slower price growth
20 Dec 2024-22:31
PCE inflation rises to 2.4% annually in November, 'core' stays at 2.8%
20 Dec 2024-18:53
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