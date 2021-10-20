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Pixel
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Google has released the latest Android 17 QPR2 beta update, with the build primarily centered on fixing bugs and improving overall system stability for Pixel devices.07 May 2026-09:22
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Samsung’s Galaxy S26 has hit a rare snag with Android updates, highlighting the company’s ongoing lag behind Google Pixel devices.06 Apr 2026-10:39
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The Google Pixel 10a is set to open for pre-orders tomorrow, but new leaks have already revealed key details about the upcoming budget smartphone.18 Feb 2026-09:41
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Google is preparing to introduce its latest lineup of Pixel products at this week’s Made by Google event, headlined by the new flagship Pixel 10 smartphones.20 Aug 2025-11:07
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Alphabet’s Google has laid off several hundred employees in its Platforms and Devices division, the unit responsible for key products such as Android, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser.11 Apr 2025-10:23
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Google has announced that it will release the Pixel 9A in the US, Canada, and the UK on April 10th.29 Mar 2025-10:42
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Google has officially introduced the Pixel 9a, the latest addition to its A-series lineup, promising exceptional performance at an affordable price of $499.19 Mar 2025-22:23
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Indonesia has announced a ban on the sale of Google Pixel phones, citing that Alphabet Inc. has not complied with domestic content regulations.01 Nov 2024-10:26
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