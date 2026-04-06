Samsung update woes hit Galaxy S26 owners again

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Samsung’s Galaxy S26 has hit a rare snag with Android updates, highlighting the company’s ongoing lag behind Google Pixel devices.

While Pixel owners typically get near-instant security and feature updates, Galaxy users often wait weeks, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

Usually, Samsung prioritizes its newest flagships for updates, but the S26 initially shipped with One UI 8.5 running the February 2026 security patch—skipping a more recent update entirely.

Two firmware updates have occurred since, but no March security fixes were included.

To address the delay, Samsung rolled out the April 2026 security patch at the start of this month.

SammyFans noted this makes the S26 the first S-series phone to receive it, though global rollout is still pending. The update brings the device up to date, but only after a noticeable lag.

News.Az