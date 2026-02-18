Google Pixel 10a leak: Key features and details

Alongside a recently leaked specifications sheet, a promotional video has surfaced, presenting the device as an affordable all-in-one option, News.Az reports, citing 9to5Google.

The 24-second advertisement, shared by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt on Bluesky, highlights how Google plans to position the Pixel 10a.

One of the standout features shown is Camera Coach (referred to as “Coach photo” in French), an AI-powered tool previously available only on the Pixel 10 series. The feature is designed to guide inexperienced users in capturing better photos.

Its inclusion is notable given the expected RAM and processor limitations of the Pixel 10a. The move also raises questions about whether other Tensor G4-powered models, such as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a, could receive similar AI tools in future updates.

The ad also emphasizes battery life, with Google promising “at least” 30 hours of use on a single charge. Viewers get a look at the device in four color options, including a bold Berry shade and a green-toned Fog variant.

The promotion concludes by underscoring the phone’s affordability compared to previous models.

While the leaks do not reveal any major surprises, the Pixel 10a appears designed to deliver practical features rather than dramatic innovation. The full announcement, including complete specifications, is expected on February 18. However, with so much already known, many potential buyers may simply be waiting for pre-orders to officially go live.