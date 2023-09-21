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Precision
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A recent analysis published on Laozhang AI has sparked renewed discussion in the artificial intelligence community, arguing that despite rapid advances, newer models like GPT-5 do not automatically render earlier systems such as GPT-4 obsolete.01 Apr 2026-21:54
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Russia has delivered a new batch of Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems to the country's armed forces, Russia's state-owned technology corporation Rostec said Friday.20 Mar 2026-13:02
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Denmark announced plans to acquire long-range precision weapons to counter potential threats from Russia, even though there is no immediate risk of attack to the Nordic country, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.17 Sep 2025-15:52
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