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Premier League Champions League
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Aston Villa’s Europa League triumph has significantly altered the Premier League’s qualification picture for next season’s European competitions, opening the possibility that as many as six English clubs could reach the Champions League depending on final-day results.21 May 2026-11:40
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Holders Paris Saint-Germain secured a Champions League final clash with Arsenal after a 1-1 draw in their second-leg semi-final at Bayern Munich on Wednesday, May 6, giving them a 6-5 aggregate win.07 May 2026-01:46
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The UEFA Champions League playoff round has kicked off in Baku, where Qarabağ FK host Newcastle United F.C. in the first leg of their tie.18 Feb 2026-21:45
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