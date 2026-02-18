Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Champions League: Qarabağ FK vs Newcastle United kicks off in Baku

Source: UEFA

The UEFA Champions League playoff round has kicked off in Baku, where Qarabağ FK host Newcastle United F.C. in the first leg of their tie.

The match is being played at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, with a 21:45 local kick off, as the Azerbaijani champions look to take a step toward the group stage against Premier League opposition, News.Az reports.

Qarabağ are seeking to use home advantage and strong European experience, while Newcastle aim to secure a positive result on their return to the Champions League knockout rounds.

The second leg will decide which side progresses to the next stage of the competition in what is expected to be a closely contested playoff.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

