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President Joseph Aoun
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German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday during his Lebanon visit that Germany will continue to stand by Lebanon even after the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.16 Feb 2026-22:40
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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s strike on southern Beirut and urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing TASS.24 Nov 2025-00:20
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Joseph Aoun stressed that Israeli non-stop airstrikes "undermine stability and add to the tension in the region"
28 Apr 2025-05:00
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