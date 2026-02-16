German president voices support for Lebanon during visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday during his Lebanon visit that Germany will continue to stand by Lebanon even after the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.

Following his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Steinmeier said the German side supports the Lebanese army and wants to help rebuild everything that has been destroyed with the support of friends, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Steinmeier added that his visit aimed at calling on Hezbollah and Israel to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, stressing that the disarmament of Hezbollah should proceed in parallel with the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from southern Lebanon, the NNA reported.

Aoun, for his part, said that unity is achieved only through complete independence and the state's sole authority over all its lands, adding that Lebanon aims to rebuild what has been destroyed through its own will and capabilities, with the support of friends, the NNA reported.

A ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024. Despite the agreement, Israel has continued to carry out occasional strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at eliminating Hezbollah "threats."

News.Az