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Editor's note: Abulfaz Babazadeh is a scientist, Japanese scholar, and political observer, as well as a member of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and may not reflect the position of News.Az.27 Nov 2025-08:34
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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered an immediate halt to all government asset sales, responding to mounting criticism that state properties may have been sold at suspiciously low prices.03 Nov 2025-14:30
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