Xi holds talks with ROK President Lee Jae Myung

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung in Beijing on Monday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Xi said he and President Lee have met twice and conducted reciprocal visits, reflecting the importance both sides attach to China-ROK relations. As both friends and neighbors, China and the ROK should increase exchanges and maintain frequent communication.

China has consistently placed relations with the ROK high on its regional diplomatic agenda and maintained continuity and stability in its policy toward the ROK, Xi said, adding that China is willing to work with the ROK to firmly uphold the direction of friendly cooperation, adhere to the principle of mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, promote bilateral strategic partnership along a healthy path, effectively enhance the well-being of both peoples, and contribute positively to regional and global peace and development.

Xi stressed that China and the ROK have long adhered to the principles of valuing peace above all else and advocating harmony without conformity, which have transcended differences in social systems and ideologies to help each other succeed and achieve common development.

Xi called on both sides to continue this fine tradition, enhance mutual trust, respect each other's development paths, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, and resolve differences properly through dialogue and consultation.

Xi said the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China reviewed and adopted the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, outlining a blueprint for China's development over the next five years and offering broad opportunities for countries worldwide.

China and the ROK share close economic ties with industrial and supply chains deeply interwoven, and the bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial, Xi said.

He said the two countries should further align their development strategies, strengthen policy coordination, expand the pie of common interests, and achieve more cooperation results in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, green industries, and the silver economy.

Xi also called on both sides to increase personnel exchanges and promote interactions in areas such as youth, media, sports, think tanks and local governments.

China and the ROK shoulder important responsibilities in maintaining regional peace and promoting global development, and share a wide range of common interests, Xi said, noting that the two countries should firmly stand on the right side of history and make right strategic choices.

More than 80 years ago, the two peoples made tremendous national sacrifices and won the victory against Japanese militarism, Xi said, adding that China and the ROK should join hands to safeguard the fruits of the victory in World War II and protect peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

As beneficiaries of economic globalization, China and the ROK must work together to oppose protectionism and practice true multilateralism, contributing to the advancement of an equal, orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial, inclusive economic globalization, Xi said.

For his part, Lee said the ROK and China are close neighbors with long-standing relations, noting that the two countries fought together against Japanese militarist aggression, and that the ROK side is grateful for China's efforts in preserving the historical sites of the Korean independence movement in China.

The two nations have built close cooperative ties and achieved fruitful results since they established diplomatic relations, Lee said, adding that the ROK attaches great importance to its relations with China. It hopes to use the first head-of-state diplomatic meeting of the year as an opportunity to consolidate the momentum of the comprehensive recovery and development of bilateral relations, seek common ground while reserving differences, deepen the ROK-China strategic cooperative partnership, and open a new chapter of bilateral relations.

He emphasized that the ROK respects China's core interests and major concerns, and adheres to the one-China principle.

Bilateral economic and trade cooperation has played a positive role in the economic and social development of both countries, Lee said, noting that the ROK looks forward to seizing the opportunities brought by China's 15th Five-Year Plan to achieve more results in practical cooperation with China.

He said the two countries should promote people-to-people exchanges, and enhance mutual understanding and trust. The ROK is willing to strengthen its multilateral coordination with China and contribute to global prosperity and development, and wishes China every success in hosting this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting.

After their talks, Xi and Lee witnessed the signing of 15 cooperation documents in fields including scientific and technological innovation, ecological environment, transportation, and economic and trade cooperation.

Prior to the talks, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, held a welcome ceremony for Lee and his wife, Kim Hea Kyung, in the Great Hall of the People.

News.Az