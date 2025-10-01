S. Korean president vows to build peace based on strong security

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday vowed to build peace based on strong security, emphasizing that South Korea should move toward a strong, self-reliant defense, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"Achieving peace is possible on a strong foundation of security, and the most reliable form of security is a state of no conflict being necessary, in other words, peace," Lee said in an address marking the 77th anniversary of the Armed Forces Day.

Lee stressed that the development of democracy and the economic growth are impossible delusion without peace, noting that it will be difficult to protect people's lives and safety if a country has no power.

Lee vowed to build a "smart, elite, strong force" through integrated manned and unmanned advanced weapon systems such as artificial intelligence combat robots, autonomous drones and precision attack and defense missile systems.

He said South Korea will lead a joint defense posture with the United States by regaining the wartime operational control of South Korean forces from the United States.

South Korea's wartime operational command was handed over to the U.S.-led UN Command after the three-year Korean War broke out in 1950. Seoul regained its peacetime command in 1994.

Lee vowed to actively foster the defense industry to strengthen national defense and achieve economic development simultaneously while improving soldiers' welfare and raising their morale.

