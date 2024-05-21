Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 21 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a phone call to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed bilateral cooperation issues in regional security and energy, trade, and other fields.During the conversation, they noted that relevant instructions would be given regarding the implementation of joint cooperation projects between the respective institutions of both countries.

News.Az