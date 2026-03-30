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Private Units
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On Tuesday, the Iranian government unveiled a roadmap for rebuilding war-damaged areas, which includes over 118,000 private sector units, according to official data. The reconstruction is expected to be completed within six months to two years.28 Apr 2026-18:59
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Private companies in Ukraine have, for the first time, successfully shot down enemy drones as part of an experimental air defense program, marking a major shift in how the country is integrating business into national security.30 Mar 2026-17:17
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