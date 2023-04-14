Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss implementation of joint projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed joint projects, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"During the meeting with Minister of Trade of Türkiye Mehmet Mus, satisfaction was expressed with the successful development of bilateral relations in all areas, as well as touched upon the joint projects contributing to the strengthening of the economic ties," he tweeted.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5.8 billion by the end of the previous year.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover in 2022 increased by 55.36 percent to $18.7 billion year-on-year increasing from $33.9 billion to $52.6 billion.

News.Az