Azerbaijan implementing hundreds of projects to revive liberated areas

The Azerbaijani state is currently implementing hundreds of projects to revive the country’s liberated territories.

Speaking at a session of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber, pointed out that an impressive 202 projects, amounting to AZN 26.4 billion ($15.5 billion), are currently underway in th liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“However, an estimated AZN 13 billion ($7.6 billion) is still needed to finalize these projects,” he noted.

Gulmammadov also announced that last year, 35 projects with a total value of AZN 1.1 billion ($647 million) have been implemented in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

