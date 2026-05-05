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Pulmonary
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Hantavirus is a rare but potentially serious viral infection transmitted mainly through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, urine, and saliva. Although infections are uncommon, health experts closely monitor the disease because some forms can lead to severe respiratory illness or kidney complications.09 May 2026-06:16
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The phrase “deadly rodent virus” is a media shorthand most often used to describe viruses carried by rodents that can infect humans, with hantaviruses being the most likely culprit in maritime incidents.05 May 2026-21:36
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