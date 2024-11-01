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Radar System
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Civil aviation authorities in Kuwait announced on Saturday that the country's radar system at Kuwait International Airport was severely damaged in a series of drone attacks.28 Mar 2026-14:15
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Recent satellite images from key military bases in the Arabian Peninsula indicate that Iran is attempting to weaken air defenses by targeting US-made radars designed to detect incoming missiles and drones.06 Mar 2026-23:17
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Poland has signed a $285 million contract with Spanish company Indra for air traffic control systems, part of a broader effort to enhance the country's military capabilities.05 Sep 2024-11:35
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