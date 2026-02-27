Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant power line repair underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia announced a local ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine to allow repairs to an external power line. The plant, Europe’s largest, has been under Russian control since early 2022.

The facility is not currently generating electricity and depends on external power to keep its nuclear material cooled and prevent a potential disaster, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russian officials said one external power line remains operational, while repairs to the other are expected to take at least a week. Radiation levels are reportedly normal.

The ceasefire was arranged with the assistance of entity Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of jeopardizing plant safety through nearby attacks.

News.Az